Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Invests $32,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,250,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP boosted its position in CBRE Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 10,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,168.98. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. The trade was a 17.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE opened at $132.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.63 and a 52 week high of $137.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

