Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.91.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RSKD shares. Barclays cut their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Riskified to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Riskified alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Riskified

Riskified Price Performance

RSKD opened at $4.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.36. Riskified has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $6.64.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $78.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Riskified in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Riskified by 2,522.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Riskified in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.