SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) vs. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Financial Review

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of SurgePays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of SurgePays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get SurgePays alerts:

Volatility and Risk

SurgePays has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SurgePays and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, as provided by MarketBeat.

SurgePays currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 452.15%. Given SurgePays’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Nippon Telegraph and Telephone.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SurgePays and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $137.14 million 0.23 $20.62 million ($1.13) -1.44 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone $92.65 billion 0.89 $8.83 billion $2.30 10.55

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than SurgePays. SurgePays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -27.39% -52.33% -40.79% Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 8.56% 10.83% 4.00%

Summary

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone beats SurgePays on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SurgePays

(Get Free Report)

SurgePays, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities. SurgePays, Inc. is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

(Get Free Report)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services. The Regional Communications Business segment provides intra-prefectural communications and related ancillary services. The Global Solutions Business segment offers consulting, system and software development, network system, cloud, global data center, and related services. The Others segment engages in the real estate, energy, and other businesses. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.