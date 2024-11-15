Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 367 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLOK. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,963,460,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 274,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 110,801 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 97.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 73,208 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 305.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 171,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 57,182 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $46.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $50.72. The stock has a market cap of $943.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.