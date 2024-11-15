Atria Investments Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after purchasing an additional 222,949 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,666,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,681,000 after buying an additional 23,681 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 713,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,392,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 40,191.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 523,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,303,000 after buying an additional 522,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,075.30. This trade represents a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.38.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $435.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $423.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.20. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $367.24 and a 12 month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

