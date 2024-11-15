Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.28%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,714.29%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

