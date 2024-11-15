CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.82.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CX. StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $8.90 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

NYSE CX opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CEMEX by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 555,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 63,274 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in CEMEX by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 192,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,346,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in CEMEX by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after buying an additional 2,549,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in CEMEX by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,397,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after buying an additional 2,090,688 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

