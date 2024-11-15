Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,051,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,144,000 after acquiring an additional 69,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,955,000 after purchasing an additional 654,541 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 846,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,459,000 after purchasing an additional 60,021 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 738,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,910,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 9,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $654,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,136,241 shares in the company, valued at $153,980,251.28. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 26,757 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,872,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,645,190. This trade represents a 19.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,337 shares of company stock worth $7,356,683. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.96. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $74.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.00.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.31. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

