Covestor Ltd Has $57,000 Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAS. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 46.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 50.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average is $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $58.89 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAS

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.