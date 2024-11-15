Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,118,000 after purchasing an additional 414,924 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $3,824,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Global Industrial by 14.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Global Industrial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.19% of the company’s stock.
Global Industrial Stock Performance
GIC stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $46.97.
Global Industrial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.
About Global Industrial
Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.
