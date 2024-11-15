Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Director Andrew H. Tisch Sells 75,000 Shares

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $6,237,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,089,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,377,539.32. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of L opened at $82.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.71 and its 200-day moving average is $78.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $66.16 and a 12-month high of $84.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Loews by 244.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Loews during the third quarter worth $47,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth $46,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

