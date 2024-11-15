CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

CBLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Get CeriBell alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CeriBell

CeriBell Stock Performance

Shares of CBLL opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. CeriBell has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $29.53.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CeriBell will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CeriBell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CeriBell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CeriBell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.