DA Davidson Has Positive Outlook for HBAN FY2025 Earnings

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

HBAN has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,215,000 after buying an additional 9,533,511 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,719,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,597 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,768 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,428,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,318,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,682,000 after buying an additional 2,363,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,615,217.06. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

