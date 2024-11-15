Insider Selling: Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Sells 805,227 Shares of Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,198,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,357,713. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Alt S.A.R.L. Next also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 8th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.
- On Monday, November 4th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.
- On Friday, November 1st, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.
- On Wednesday, October 30th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.
- On Monday, October 28th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.
- On Friday, October 25th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.
Altice USA Stock Performance
NYSE ATUS opened at $2.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 1.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ATUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.12.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Altice USA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $657,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $5,100,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $4,080,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.
About Altice USA
Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Altice USA
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.