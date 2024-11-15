Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $104.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FOUR. Susquehanna raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.15.

Shares of FOUR opened at $98.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $106.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

