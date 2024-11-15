FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Stantec Issued By Desjardins

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.46. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2026 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STN. StockNews.com lowered Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Stantec in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE STN opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.42. Stantec has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $88.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Stantec by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 313,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,077,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 33.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 76,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 3.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 342,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stantec by 488.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Stantec by 81.8% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 14,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

