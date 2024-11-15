FY2025 EPS Estimates for U-Haul Lowered by Zacks Small Cap

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for U-Haul in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Small Cap analyst S. Ralston now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.70. The consensus estimate for U-Haul’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for U-Haul’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

UHAL opened at $70.51 on Thursday. U-Haul has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60.

U-Haul ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. U-Haul had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in U-Haul during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in U-Haul in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of U-Haul in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of U-Haul by 5.6% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

