Q1 EPS Estimate for Ambac Financial Group Lowered by Analyst

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Ambac Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ambac Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ambac Financial Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMBC. Roth Mkm upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE AMBC opened at $12.10 on Thursday. Ambac Financial Group has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $574.04 million, a PE ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Insider Activity

In other Ambac Financial Group news, Director Kristi Ann Matus acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $30,429.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,429. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ambac Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 830.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.