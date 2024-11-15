FY2026 Earnings Estimate for XBIO Issued By HC Wainwright

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Xenetic Biosciences in a report released on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xenetic Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xenetic Biosciences’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Performance

XBIO opened at $3.66 on Thursday. Xenetic Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences ( NASDAQ:XBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a negative net margin of 161.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million.

(Get Free Report)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.