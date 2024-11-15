Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 16,964 Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.31%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

