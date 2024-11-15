Entropy Technologies LP Has $837,000 Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global sold 200,340,753 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $2,985,077,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ENLC shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded EnLink Midstream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 2.41. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 252.38%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.