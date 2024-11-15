Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 35.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $317,000.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.65.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3427 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

