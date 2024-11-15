Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

STWD stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.63 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

