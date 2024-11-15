Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,702 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $27.81 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

