Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Stake Lowered by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3,623.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 822.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $21.08.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.