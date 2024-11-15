7,123 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,123 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Paycom Software by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Paycom Software by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Paycom Software by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $446,725.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,731,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,738,716.90. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,450 shares of company stock worth $10,672,818. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $224.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.32. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $233.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

