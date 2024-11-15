Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $369,000 Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 270.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 40,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 791,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after buying an additional 616,123 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OWL opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $600.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 423.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on OWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

