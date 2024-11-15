Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 242 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 621,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,031,000 after purchasing an additional 281,582 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 399,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,774,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 60,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $127.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.22. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $95.81 and a 52-week high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.73). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $564.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LAMR. StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.40.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

