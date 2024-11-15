Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,376 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

DGRO opened at $63.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $64.52.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

