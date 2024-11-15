Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $359,000 Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,237,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,560,000 after acquiring an additional 176,332 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,652,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,727,000 after acquiring an additional 78,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,865,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,333,000 after acquiring an additional 167,532 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,552,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,052,000 after acquiring an additional 25,779 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,776,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,045,000 after acquiring an additional 115,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $41.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.49%.

STAG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

