CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in CubeSmart by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 8,906.3% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE CUBE opened at $47.94 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $38.29 and a 1-year high of $55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $270.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUBE. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.45.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

