Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,538 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,945,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,293,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 223.1% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.86.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $140.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

