Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 47.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 8.6% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 292,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.25.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 12.7%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 136.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

