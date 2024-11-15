Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $349,000 in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul (NYSEARCA:JULM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul (NYSEARCA:JULM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul in the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000.

Get Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul alerts:

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul Trading Down 0.1 %

JULM opened at $31.33 on Friday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JULM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul (NYSEARCA:JULM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.