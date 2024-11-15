Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 498 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FJUL. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 486,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after acquiring an additional 264,622 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 465,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 189,509 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,127,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 263,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 153,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 361,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,064,000 after buying an additional 53,834 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FJUL opened at $49.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.58. The company has a market cap of $722.06 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

