Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $376,000 Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGMU. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $19,822,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 718,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,416,000 after acquiring an additional 478,759 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 2,160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 424,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 405,813 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,528,000 after acquiring an additional 294,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,042,000 after acquiring an additional 289,638 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

