Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 128.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $140.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.56. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $116.70 and a one year high of $150.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

