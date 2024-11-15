Versor Investments LP Invests $380,000 in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,722.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 545,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,600,000 after buying an additional 525,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,589,000 after buying an additional 193,684 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 282.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after buying an additional 128,283 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $19,755,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $16,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,275. This represents a 10.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $306,450.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,579.45. This trade represents a 16.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,052. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $184.51 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.31 and its 200 day moving average is $168.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

