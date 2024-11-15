Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 925 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEV. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 34,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDEV opened at $66.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.72. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $71.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

