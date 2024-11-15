6,910 Shares in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kemper by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Kemper by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after buying an additional 28,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $70.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.85. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $70.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

