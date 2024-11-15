Versor Investments LP Sells 9,071 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,071 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Melius Research started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.05.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average is $111.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $73.51 and a twelve month high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. This represents a 1.23 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This trade represents a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

