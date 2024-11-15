Versor Investments LP Cuts Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,910,275,000 after buying an additional 233,475 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in UDR by 370.6% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 222,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,340,000 after buying an additional 175,566 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the second quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 2,250.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 35,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 64.6% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,447,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,148,000 after buying an additional 567,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

NYSE UDR opened at $44.55 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 459.47%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

