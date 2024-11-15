Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in V2X in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of V2X by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in V2X by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of V2X by 22.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VVX shares. Baird R W raised V2X to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

V2X Price Performance

NYSE:VVX opened at $59.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 212.22 and a beta of 0.57. V2X, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. V2X had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at V2X

In other news, Director Eric M. Pillmore bought 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,768. This represents a 8.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Boyd Noon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,688. This represents a 10.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,936 shares of company stock worth $572,928 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V2X Company Profile

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Featured Stories

