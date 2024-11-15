Versor Investments LP Takes $415,000 Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $144,866.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,240 shares in the company, valued at $865,592. The trade was a 14.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Karen Boone sold 13,484 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $111,512.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,765.93. This represents a 5.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,888 shares of company stock worth $1,038,717. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.93. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $8.97.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.97 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

