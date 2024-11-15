Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 33,400 Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,987.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 554.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 89.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 157.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $16.32 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.
FRSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Freshworks from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
