Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 33,400 Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,987.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 554.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 89.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 157.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $16.32 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $51,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,689 shares in the company, valued at $405,780.34. This trade represents a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $102,798.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,428.43. This trade represents a 26.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,463 shares of company stock valued at $406,714. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FRSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Freshworks from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

Get Our Latest Report on FRSH

Freshworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.