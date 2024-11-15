Versor Investments LP Invests $440,000 in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in HCI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in HCI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCI Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

HCI Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $114.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.12. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $124.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also

