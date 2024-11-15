Versor Investments LP Reduces Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Versor Investments LP cut its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 26,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SJW opened at $53.84 on Friday. SJW Group has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.01.

SJW Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

