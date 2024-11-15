Versor Investments LP Has $398,000 Holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,013 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRS. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 557,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 122,836 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DRS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRS opened at $34.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $812.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.44 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

