Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 57.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 16,564 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $498,245.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,908.48. The trade was a 17.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 12,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $354,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,381.45. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,730. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.
Xometry Stock Performance
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on XMTR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Xometry
Xometry Company Profile
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xometry
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.