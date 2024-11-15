Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 57.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 16,564 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $498,245.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,908.48. The trade was a 17.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 12,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $354,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,381.45. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,730. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $38.74.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XMTR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

