Versor Investments LP Trims Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,632,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NHI opened at $77.38 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $86.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.80.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $63.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NHI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

